Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Close To Chelsea Move With Player At Airport

Reports are emerging this morning that Chelsea are edging nearer to the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the player spotted at Barcelona Airport this morning.

Aubameyang is thought to have played his final game for Barcelona last night in a friendly against Manchester City, with the striker giving what looked like a parting wave to the fans after the match.

The friendly had been organised to raise funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) awareness as the two clubs honoured former Barcelona coach and player Juan Carlos Unzue who was diagnosed with the illness two years ago.

Aubameyang made it 1-1 just before the half hour mark after Julian Alvarez gave City the lead and the Gabonese lasted 57 minutes before being replaced by Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang celebrates his goal IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The match ended 3-3 and Aubameyang had the look of a player who knew he was leaving after the game when he thanked the fans for their support.

This morning, Spanish reporter Gerard Romero claims that the striker's move to SW6 is about to be completed as there is a belief that he is now at the airport.

There has been no official word that a deal has been fully agreed between the 33-year old and Chelsea but with the player believed to be travelling out of Barcelona today, it may only be a matter of time before we see some confirmation.

Two days ago, there were words going around that a fee of £18.6million and £4.2million in add-ons had been accepted for Aubameyang by the Catalan club, who are said to be still unable to register new signing Jules Kounde due to financial issues, so a deal for them would be important for the injection of some extra funds.

