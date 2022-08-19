Skip to main content

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edges Closer To Chelsea Move After A 'Positive' Meeting

Fabrizio Romano provides yet another update when it comes to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move to Chelsea this summer. 

According to Romano, a meeting between Aubameyang's and Chelsea's camp was positive Thursday evening as the Gabonese international edges closer to a move back to London. 

It has been reported that personal terms should not be an issue for the 33-year-old and the two camps are on the same page when it comes to the contract. 

Barcelona is currently asking for £30 million for the forward but the price tag is considered too high. Chelsea will restart talks with the Spanish side to try to agree on a price for Aubameyang. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Despite joining the club on a free transfer in January, Barcelona is willing to sell the 33-year-old due to the current money situation at the club. 

Aubumeyang played 24 games for the Spanish side last year, scoring 13 goals in the process. The ex-Arsenal man may see less game time this season if he wishes to stay after Barcelona completed the signing of goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski. 

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea has already had a busy transfer window signing Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Gabriel Slonina. 

Bringing in Aubameyang could bolster the Blue's attack this season with Chelsea already sending Romelu Lukaku out on loan to Inter Milan and Timo Werner moving back to his former side RB Leipzig on a permeant deal. 

