Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edging Closer To Chelsea Move

According to reports, Chelsea are very close to agreeing a fee with FC Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea have been in direct contact with Aubameyang and his team for a while now and look to be closing in on the transfer.

Aubameyang could be set to join his former side Arsenal's rivals Chelsea IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabrizio Romano tweeted this morning that talks between the two sides have been "very positive", and now Spanish station Catalunya Radio claim the former Arsenal man is very close to joining the Blues for a fee between £21million and £25million.

Chelsea need reinforcements to their forward line and are after a proven goalscorer, with Aubameyang Tuchel's primary attacking target at the moment.

Aubameyang in action for FC Barcelona IMAGO / NurPhoto

Previous outlets have reported that Chelsea wanted a deal for the Gabonese international done before the Leeds game, but with just under 48 hours until the two sides kick off, it remains to be seen whether all the formalities that come with the transfer will be completed by Sunday.

As well as Aubameyang, Chelsea are still very interested in Anthony Gordon and Wesley Fofana as the transfer window begins to reach its conclusion.

