Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Focused' On Chelsea Bid

Having been linked to numerous clubs this summer, it is now being reported that Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will prioritize Chelsea's interest in him this summer.

Though having only recently joined the Spanish club, it seems that the Gabonese striker's days in La Liga are numbered. In their search to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea reportedly are pursuing the 33-year-old, who is set to prioritize this interest.

New facets to this transfer saga were provided by the notable Fabrizio Romano early Thursday morning. This update will be encouraging to Chelsea fans, who are hoping their club will solve the long-standing issue of a lack of goals from their forwards.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aubameyang has reportedly held no discussions to date with Manchester United, another club rumored to be interested. This is down to his reported 'focus' on Chelsea's interest rather than any other clubs.

The striker wishes to play Champions League football next year, which is a driver behind his prioritization of the Blues. Manager Xavi is still insistent on keeping Aubameyang around, though Chelsea are set to test his resolve.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Romano, new direct talks have been scheduled for Thursday between Aubameyang's camp and Chelsea's hierarchy. The club wishes to come to an agreement on personal terms and to fully understand the deal before submitting a bid to Barcelona.

Read More Chelsea News