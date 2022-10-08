Skip to main content
Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Not Been Negotiating With PSG

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been negotiating with PSG.

Reports dropped yesterday suggesting Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been negotiating with PSG ahead of a possible move next summer if he decided to leave Chelsea, just a season after signing.

The signing of Christopher Nkunku may have turned the head of Aubameyang, who has scored some important goals for Graham Potter's side in recent games. Reports today have denied any negotiations between the player and PSG, and also Chelsea and PSG regarding any sort of move.

Aubameyang may move on next summer, but as of now nothing has been discussed to suggest that.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG'S radar.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, there have been no negotiations between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and PSG regarding a transfer next summer. Speaking about the situation, Jacob's had this to say.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG's radar. There is no interest from the French champions. Told Chelsea have not held any talks on Aubameyang with PSG."

Rumours of PSG surrounding various players have been ripe during the summer, with some having some truth to it. This transfer saga is a non starter though, as the French club see not point in signing Aubameyang with the front three of dreams they possess.

Chelsea will be happy to keep Aubameyang next season even with the signing of Nkunku, but the emergence of Armando Broja after his goal today may see the Gambian look elsewhere.

