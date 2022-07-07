Skip to main content

Report: Portuguese Super Star Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea Is Now A 'Very Serious' Possibilty

The five-time Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United after becoming frustrated with the club. Chelsea has emerged as one of the favorites to sign the Portuguese forward. 

According to Sky Sports, there is now a very serious possibility for one of the best players in the world to join the west London club. The Blues are currently waiting for Jorge Mendes to bring a proposal offer to see if a deal can be struck.

Cristiano Ronaldo

 Manchester United has reportedly set a £15 million price tag for Ronaldo which has attracted European giants to take great interest. Despite the relatively small price tag, clubs will need to prepare themselves for the massive wage price suggested by Jorge Mendes.

Clubs would be expected to pay the five-time Champions League winner up to £400,000 a week to secure Ronaldo's signature. 

With Manchester United failing to secure Champions League football after finishing sixth, Ronaldo's wages have dropped by 25% which has caused the 37-year-old to become unhappy at the club.

Ronaldo

With his contract set to expire next year, the Red Devils will have to take the financial loss of selling the famous number 7. 

Chelsea looks to confirm the signing of English forward Raheem Sterling this week after sending £100 million signing Romelu Lukaku on loan back to Inter Milan. 

Co-owner Todd Boehly could choose Ronaldo to be one of his marquee signings as Chelsea look to spend big this summer.

