Skip to main content
Report: Preliminary Talks Have Been Held Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Preliminary Talks Have Been Held Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

Discussions have began over a new contract for N'Golo Kante at Chelsea.

N'Golo Kante and Chelsea have began discussions over the possibility of offering the French midfielder a new contract at the club. Kante's contract runs out in June of 2023, and if he has not signed a new deal by then he can leave the club as a free agent.

Chelsea would likely, regardless of whether they want Kante to stay for a long time, like to get some sort of compensation for the player when he does. They will get none if he leaves on a free.

Kante has already rejected one proposal from Chelsea, due to the fact it wasn't long enough. 

N'golo Kante

Chelsea are discussing a possible new contract with N'Golo Kante.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea and N'Golo Kante have had preliminary discussions over whether a contract extension can be agreed upon before his contract expires at the end of the season.

As reported on the 12th of September by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Kante has already rejected an offer from Chelsea, which was a 2-year deal plus the option of a 1-year extension. Kante and his representatives want a longer deal, with 3-years flat being mentioned.

Chelsea will be eager to not allow a player like Kante to leave on a free. The French midfielder, currently 31-years old, will certainly have resale value if he was to sign a new deal and leave next summer at 32-years old. 

The club will be wary of this, and it will be interesting to see where this one ends up.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want Declan Rice For Their Midfield Revamp

By Luka Foley
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Scared Of Liverpool And Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Villas-Boas
Transfer News

Report: Andre Villas-Boas Admits Chelsea Missed Out On Luka Modric

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham

By Dylan McBennett
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

By Stephen Smith
Luka Modric
Transfer News

Report: Luka Modric Admits He Once Wanted To Join Chelsea In The Past

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Match Coverage

Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Dylan McBennett