Report: Preliminary Talks Have Been Held Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

N'Golo Kante and Chelsea have began discussions over the possibility of offering the French midfielder a new contract at the club. Kante's contract runs out in June of 2023, and if he has not signed a new deal by then he can leave the club as a free agent.

Chelsea would likely, regardless of whether they want Kante to stay for a long time, like to get some sort of compensation for the player when he does. They will get none if he leaves on a free.

Kante has already rejected one proposal from Chelsea, due to the fact it wasn't long enough.

Chelsea are discussing a possible new contract with N'Golo Kante. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea and N'Golo Kante have had preliminary discussions over whether a contract extension can be agreed upon before his contract expires at the end of the season.

As reported on the 12th of September by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Kante has already rejected an offer from Chelsea, which was a 2-year deal plus the option of a 1-year extension. Kante and his representatives want a longer deal, with 3-years flat being mentioned.

Chelsea will be eager to not allow a player like Kante to leave on a free. The French midfielder, currently 31-years old, will certainly have resale value if he was to sign a new deal and leave next summer at 32-years old.

The club will be wary of this, and it will be interesting to see where this one ends up.

