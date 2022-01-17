Report: Premier League Club Approach Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has received an approach from Premier League clubs regarding a potential free transfer in the summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is edging closer to a Stamford Bridge departure as clubs circle for his signature.

As per Fabrizio Romano, several Premier League clubs have approached Christensen regarding a move for the summer.

However, the defender wants to respect Chelsea so will not consider a proposal for any English clubs.

Therefore, Bayern Munich and Barcelona remains the favourites to sign Christensen at the end of his deal.

This comes after reports that the Dane is unlikely to sign an extension at Chelsea, with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the defender.

He will make his decision 'soon' after thedefender has changed his representatives after talks with Chelsea broke down last year, but there has been no progress under his new agents.

Whilst the Premier League sides have not been named, AC Milan have recently been listed as a potential destination for the Denmark international, who could join up with his national side capain Simon Kjaer in Italy as they fight for the Serie A title and look for summer reinforcements.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the coming weeks as talks will be unable to take place in person with the player due to him testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Man City.



