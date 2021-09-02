Report: West Ham United 'Turned Down' Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Deadline Day

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was offered to West Ham United on Tuesday's Deadline Day but the Premier League club declined a move, according to reports.

The midfielder did not get a move despite Chelsea adding Saul Niguez to the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

As per TalkSPORT, West Ham 'turned down' a move for Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea offered Loftus-Cheek to the Irons, but the club decided against the move and instead opted to sign Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan.

West Ham were keen to replace Jesse Lingard, who was on loan in east London last season and Chelsea offered Loftus-Cheek.

However, this was rejected. A source told talkSPORT: “They said no. They were offered the chance to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he stays at Chelsea.”

The midfielder is yet to appear for Chelsea this season but was named on the bench for the Blues' clash against Liverpool .

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Loftus-Cheek previously, but added Saul to the Blues midfield which could leave playing time for the Englishman limited.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

Speaking on Loftus-Cheek back in pre-season, Tuchel said: "Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."



