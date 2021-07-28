Report: Premier League Clubs Attempted to Hijack Kurt Zouma to Sevilla Deal

A number of Premier League sides tried to hijack Kurt Zouma's impending transfer to Sevilla, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been offered to the Spanish side as makeweight in Chelsea's desire to land Jules Koundé, talks for whose signature are 'progressing well', as per recent reports.

Though Zouma is yet to hold talks with either side over being included as makeweight in the Champions League winners' pursuit of the France international, the former AS Saint-Étienne star is 'appreciated' by Julen Lopetegui's side, who sold promising winger Bryan Gil to Tottenham earlier this week.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, a number of Premier League clubs were looking to hijack ongoing talks between Sevilla and Chelsea to include Zouma in an exchange deal, which would see the Blues pay a further cash amount in the region of €30-35 million for Koundé.

It has been further been reported by French journalist Julien Maynard that Crystal Palace were among those who aimed at plotting a move for Zouma, who is yet to have held talks with either Chelsea or Sevilla, though it has been added that talks between the pair are 'progressing well'.

Moreover, his wage demands could prove to be an issue for the Spanish side, who have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, but need to offload a few key names as they prepare to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

It is worth adding that Zouma is open to joining Sevilla, with the centre-back likely to fall further down the pecking order in west London should he stay put at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sevilla have agreed to explore the possibility of including Zouma in an exchange deal for Koundé after the club refused Chelsea's proposal of involving Emerson Palmieri in a potential deal for one of their most prised assets.

Koundé has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, and was on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, but it seems like Chelsea have won the race to land the Paris-born defender.

