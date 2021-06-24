Report: Premier League Clubs Are Interested In Sergio Ramos This Summer - Chelsea Could Make Move

The legendary defender could be on his way to England.

Two Premier League clubs, a club from Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

Previous reports have linked the defender to Chelsea as the club were considering offering Ramos a contract at Stamford Bridge following his release at Real Madrid this summer.

The deal would be similair to the deal which saw Thiago Silva join Chelsea last summer on a free transfer.

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Madrid, with his contract expiring at the end of the month Photo by Real Madrid Cordon Press/Sipa USA

However, as p e r Goal, Chelsea are not the only club in for the centre-back as the outlet report that PSG are front-runners for Ramos.

Goal continue to report that two Premier League clubs, likely to be Chelsea and one other, are keen on signing Ramos. A third, unnamed Serie A club are also in for the defender.

Ramos did not feature for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final but returned to play at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

Chelsea are in the market for a defender with Ramos been previously linked to the Blues, and the speculation has continued to rise following the announcement of Ramos' exit.

It was claimed Chelsea would turn to either Ramos or Raphael Varane to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Ramos?

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hinted that Ramos would be a great signing for Chelsea whilst talking to talkSPORT.

"You look to Thiago Silva and it’s a similar situation. He didn’t stay in Paris where people expected him to stay a couple more seasons.

"He came to Chelsea, signed one season with an option for one more. He didn’t play every match, he had a couple of little issues but in big matches he gave great stability.

"You can imagine how much he helped the team to develop, the young players and the leadership.

"I believe Ramos is in a similar situation. He’s even more physical than Thiago to cope with the Premier League’s demands.

"He’s very good in the air and I have no doubts that he can play with intensity and for the demands of the Premier League."

