Report: Premier League Clubs Interested In Signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

A busy transfer window for the Blues doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon as clubs throughout the league come knocking for their young midfielder. 

Conor Gallagher has moved up through Chelsea's youth ranks to the first team since leaving Cobham Academy in 2016, but he has spent the past few seasons on loan to different teams across the nation's top three divisions. 

Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay

Gallagher tackling Scott McTominay whilst on loan for Crystal Palace last season.  

Thomas Tuchel has spent the majority of his summer attempting to reshape and refurbish his squad in order to tackle the most demanding footballing campaign in his career, and some of his players are seeing no other option but to make a move elsewhere for the sake of their own progression.  

It is unclear whether Gallagher is one of those names, but having only played five minutes of Premier League football so far, the England international may be open to hearing offers from Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle United. 

According to a new report from Daily Telegraph journalist Sam Dean, those are the three sides interested in pursuing a move for the 22-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline scheduled for 1 September.   

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher up against it during his appearance versus Everton. 

Tuchel has already lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner whilst Christian Pulisic continues to head for the door, but it is yet to be seen where he stands on the Englishman's future. 

