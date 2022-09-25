Report: Premier League Interest Remains For Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko was a name that effectively sprung out of the blue in terms of interest from Europe's top clubs, but since then he's proved it is certainly warranted. The Slovenian international won man of the match last night against Erling Haaland's Norway, and his stock keeps rising.

Chelsea were a club interested in Sesko before he signed for RB Leipzig this summer, but the interest has not died in terms of the future according to reports.

Sesko is still a player of interest for Premier League clubs, and Chelsea are likely to be one of them.

Premier League clubs remain interested in Benjamin Sesko. IMAGO / Fotostand

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League club still remain in the frame for Benjamin Sesko in the future. Manchester United and Chelsea showed the most interest, and clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are unlikely to pursue considering their investments for Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Chelsea met with a RB Salzburg to discuss Benjamin Sesko in the summer window, but in the end he agreed to sign for Leipzig in a deal worth €20million plus add-ons. Salzburg were looking for €50million from Premier League clubs.

Benjamin Sesko is following a similar career path to that or Erling Haaland, who decided to join the Bundesliga instead of the Premier League first after leaving Salzburg.

The Slovenian will be a player to certainly keep an eye on, but of course a deal for the player will depend entirely on how Armando Broja matures as a player.

