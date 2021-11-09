Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Premier League Trio Show Interest in Chelsea Youngster Ben Elliott

    Chelsea's 19-year-old youth star Ben Elliott has attracted interest from three different Premier League clubs, and the west London side will risk losing out on him should he not progress through to senior ranks soon.

    Elliott turned 19 on 5 November and will no doubt be eager to break through to the senior ranks at Chelsea. However, given the tough competition, he may be better suited at another club.

    As per the Sun, via sportsmole, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are all keeping a close eye on the Chelsea youngster.

    All three clubs have signed some of Chelsea's youth prospects in recent years, with Tino Livramento and Tariq Lamptey being the most notable.

    18-year-old Livramento left for Southampton in the summer of 2021, while 21-year-old Lamptey moved to Brighton the year prior.

    Livramento (right), Lamptey (left)

    Chelsea are keen to hold onto Elliott for the future, but as he gets older, his impatience not breaking into the first team, may begin to grow.

    Elliott has already made a total of seven appearances for the Blues Under-23s this season, with one of the features coming in the Carabao Cup.

    Chelsea have made a name for themselves since Lampard's arrival in 2019 for bringing through many of their youth players into the first team, including the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah etc.

    However, an upgrade to the first team is not guaranteed for Elliott, and the youngster may want to try his luck at another club with less elite-level competition.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

