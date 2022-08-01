Report: Price Set For Chelsea To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

The 26-year-old could be heading to Stamford Bridge if the Blues can match Inter Milan's price.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter Milan expect any buyers to meet a range of £29.3million to £33.5million if they are to let the Dutchman leave Italy.

Chelsea have had defensive gaps since the start of the summer, with centrebacks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen heading to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

With the addition of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, the London outfit are not completely bare at the back, rumours that Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are seeking an exit to the Bridge further fuel the need for more depth in defence.

Dumfries has made 45 appearances for the Italian side in just won season, even scoring five goals from his defensive position.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The position the Netherlands International plays is inhabited by Chelsea star Reece James, and so it is possible that the signing would be used as a backup and rotation option for The Englishman, or that manager Thomas Tuchel has different plans for one of the players.

The Blues may have money to throw around this window, as other reports suggest they may be after highly valued Leicester defender Wesley Fofana in addition to the wing-back.

Read More Chelsea News