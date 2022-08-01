Skip to main content

Report: Price Set For Chelsea To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

The 26-year-old could be heading to Stamford Bridge if the Blues can match Inter Milan's price.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter Milan expect any buyers to meet a range of £29.3million to £33.5million if they are to let the Dutchman leave Italy.

Chelsea have had defensive gaps since the start of the summer, with centrebacks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen heading to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

antonio-rudiger-andreas-christensen-chelsea-2020-21_161c6i6ouswri1tsr7aa63hlij

With the addition of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, the London outfit are not completely bare at the back, rumours that Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are seeking an exit to the Bridge further fuel the need for more depth in defence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dumfries has made 45 appearances for the Italian side in just won season, even scoring five goals from his defensive position.

Dumfries at Inter Milan

The position the Netherlands International plays is inhabited by Chelsea star Reece James, and so it is possible that the signing would be used as a backup and rotation option for The Englishman, or that manager Thomas Tuchel has different plans for one of the players.

The Blues may have money to throw around this window, as other reports suggest they may be after highly valued Leicester defender Wesley Fofana in addition to the wing-back.

Read More Chelsea News

Billy Gilmour Frank Lampard
Transfer News

Report: Blues Youngster Billy Gilmour Is Likely To Leave The Club This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White29 minutes ago
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold Talks With RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko

By Kieran Neller33 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Swap Deal To Brighton For Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Splash Out For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards9 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Blocked A Move For Malang Sarr After Fulham's Offer

By Connor Dossi-White11 hours ago
Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Make An Offer For Malang Sarr

By Stephen Smith16 hours ago