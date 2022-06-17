Skip to main content
Report: Promising Update On Tuchel's Top Transfer Target Jules Kounde

Chelsea have been linked with defender Jules Kounde throughout the past six months and the blues are getting increasingly closer to a deal. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde on France duty during UEFA's Nations League

There are reports that a financial agreement is already in place with the France International according to Goal's Chelsea Correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella, on his podcast.

However, this would cover Kounde's personal contracts but conversations so far with the centre back's current club Sevilla, have yet to bring about a final signing fee.  

A good sign for supporters of the London club though, is that the Frenchman is 'really up for joining Chelsea' which comes off the back of a suspected Barcelona offer of €60 million plus a player to their fellow Spanish rivals. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde with a perfectly timed slide tackle 

It seems that Thomas Tuchel is scouting a long list of potential Antonio Rudiger replacements, including Inter Milan's Stefan de Virg and Torino's Gleison Bremer, and the German coach will not settle for anything less. 

