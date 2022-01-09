Report: PSG Consider Making Huge Transfer Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a big money move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who only moved back to west London in the summer of 2021, according to reports.

Lukaku, who recently took part in a controversial interview where he hinted about a move back to Inter, only joined Chelsea in August for a fee of £97.5 million.

With Kylian Mbappe likely to leave Paris in the summer, Nasser Al-Khelaifi may be eager to bring in a goal machine as his replacement.

As reported by El Nacional, the French giants could be interested in offering up to €90 million for the Belgian striker.

That money would cover the majority of what Chelsea paid for him in the summer, however the Blues would still make around a €25 million loss in transfer fees.

Lukaku scored four goals in his first four games for Thomas Tuchel's side having an immediate impact.

However, he quickly lost his form and failed to score for the next several matches before picking up an injury against Zenit St. Petersburg that saw him miss around a month of action.

Not long after returning, Lukaku contracted Covid-19 meaning he had to be out for even longer.

Since his return, he has scored three in his last four appearances which is promising for Chelsea fans. However, he still looks like he is lacking in confidence.

Should PSG make a move for the Belgian striker in the summer, their attacking lineup would be terrify any opponent.

