Report: PSG Eyeing Move for Struggling Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Ligue 1 giants PSG are said to be eyeing a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues man rejoined the west London side last summer from Inter Milan, but he has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Serie A in the previous campaign.

Despite a strong start to his second stint in blue he has failed to consistently perform for Thomas Tuchel's side, and is now behind Kai Havertz in the club's striker pecking order.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Football Insider, PSG are looking into signing Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

The French side are keen to make additions to their attack, with Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe seeing his contract expire at the end of the season.

Lukaku's situation with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be tense, particularly after his controversial interview with Sky Italia at the beginning of December.

Previous reports have also hinted at the Belgian striker's desire to leave the west London side, saying he is 'not happy' at the club and is 'fed up' of not being a constant starter.

IMAGO / Belga

Lukaku has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring 12 and assisting two.

He recently had a helping hand in the Blues' FA Cup quarter-final win against Middlesbrough last Saturday, with them now facing Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals at Wembley.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, as well as fellow Chelsea attacker Timo Werner.

