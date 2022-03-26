Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: PSG Eyeing Move for Struggling Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Ligue 1 giants PSG are said to be eyeing a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports. 

The Blues man rejoined the west London side last summer from Inter Milan, but he has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Serie A in the previous campaign. 

Despite a strong start to his second stint in blue he has failed to consistently perform for Thomas Tuchel's side, and is now behind Kai Havertz in the club's striker pecking order. 

imago1010719522h

According to Football Insider, PSG are looking into signing Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

The French side are keen to make additions to their attack, with Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe seeing his contract expire at the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku's situation with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be tense, particularly after his controversial interview with Sky Italia at the beginning of December.

Previous reports have also hinted at the Belgian striker's desire to leave the west London side, saying he is 'not happy' at the club and is 'fed up' of not being a constant starter.

imago1010649274h

Lukaku has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring 12 and assisting two.

He recently had a helping hand in the Blues' FA Cup quarter-final win against Middlesbrough last Saturday, with them now facing Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals at Wembley.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, as well as fellow Chelsea attacker Timo Werner.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010757888h
Transfer News

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Jose Mourinho Wants to Sign Conor Gallagher

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: The Failed Bidders in Race for Chelsea Takeover Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010837067h
News

How Raine Group Will Assess Chelsea Bids as Criteria for Takeover Outlined

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Liberty Media Unsuccessful in Bid for Chelsea Amid Raine Group Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010556904h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Those Interested in Signing Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Remaining Contenders for Chelsea Takeover Told to Commit at Least £1BN to Future Club Investment

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0152699627h
Features/Opinions

Comment: 5 Things Chelsea's New Owners Must Do After Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0078499516h (1)
News

Sir Martin Broughton Bid for Chelsea Believed to be a 'Particularly Strong Contender' in Takeover Race

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago