January 3, 2022
Report: PSG Eyeing Shock Move For Chelsea Youngster Conor Gallagher

Paris Saint Germain are eyeing a shock move for Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher, according to reports. 

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace this season, with the midfielder impressing highly under the management of Patrick Vieria. 

It is his fourth loan spell away from the Blues, with Gallagher rising through the ranks at Cobham to become one of the club's most promising players. 

According to the Sun, PSG have the Englishman as a potential transfer target, with manager Mauricio Pochettino believed to be a big fan of the player.

The report suggests that they may be interested in making a move in the current transfer window, but this would be difficult to do.

It is believed by the Parisians that Chelsea may be willing to sell Gallagher, with a speculated fee thought to be around £50 million.

However, the Blues loanee has expressed his desire to return to west London at the end of the season and compete for a spot in Thomas Tuchel's midfield.

Gallagher had previously enjoyed loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom before moving to Selhurst Park for the current campaign.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season, scoring six goals and assisting a further three.

A return to Stamford Bridge next season would see him compete for a starting spot alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

Despite their injury troubles this season, Chelsea cannot recall him from his loan as he has played too many matches for Palace to be allowed a return to west London.

