Report: PSG 'Getting Closer' to Sealing Deal for Chelsea Target Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are set to miss out to PSG in the hunt to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new right-sided player in the summer transfer window, looking to bolster his Champions League winning side.

Hakimi has been eyed as an option and the Blues have had a €60 million rejected already as have PSG.

Inter need to sell this summer and by June 30 due to their financial problems and the deal is starting to intensify but Chelsea are losing ground.

Fabrizio Romano provided a fresh update stating Inter are expecting a new bid from PSG in the coming days and talks remain ongoing with the agents, and a deal is 'getting closer'.

Chelsea are reportedly only offering players right now - Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso have all been linked. No official bid has been made according to Romano by the Blues.

Tuchel's side have been hit by a further obstacle. Hakimi would prefer a move to Paris and has already agreed personal terms with the French side.

More developments are expected in the coming days but it's heading towards a PSG win over the Blues in this transfer race.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

