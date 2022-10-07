Skip to main content
Report: PSG In Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Entourage

PSG are in talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's entourage in case the player wants to leave the club in the summer.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang as a short term fix to a long term problem, but they have since solved that long term problem. The signing of Christopher Nkunku signals a new beginning for the Chelsea striking options, and Aubameyang may look elsewhere next season.

PSG are interested in the Gambian striker, and may be interested in making him part of the setup for next season. The French club could use a bit of cover, and Aubameyang could be the perfect option to fill in some gaps.

The club are in talks with his entourage, and Chelsea would not intervene if a move was to take place next summer.

PSG are in talks with Aubameyang's team.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are in talks with the entourage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gambian striker could look to leave Chelsea next summer as their striking options get stronger, and a chance to play with Lionel Messi and Mbappe at PSG is one he may not turn down.

Chelsea will not stand in his way if he does chooser to leave the club, as the signing was always only a stop gap for Todd Boehly due to the fact Romelu Lukaku left the club this summer.

Christopher Nkunku will be the new superstar next summer, and Aubameyang may feel game time won't be granted as much next season as it is this. PSG could be a perfect option for him.

