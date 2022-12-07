Report: PSG Lead The Race For Chelsea Target João Felix

PSG are currently in the lead when it comes to the race for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, and Chelsea have some catching up to do if they really want to land the Portuguese forward.

Felix is now set to leave the Spanish club after a fall out with Diego Simeone, and there are a number of clubs are circling around the possibility of signing a highly rated talent.

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Joao Felix.

PSG are leading the race for Joao Felix. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Matteo Moretto from Relevo, PSG are currently front runners in the race for Joao Felix, but there are a number of clubs interested in the Atletico Madrid forward.

Felix is now looking more likely than ever to leave Spain after a tough few years at Atletico. The feeling was that the team never fit his qualities, and it is now expected he will move on to pastures new.

Chelsea's main target is of course Rafael Leao, but if that isn't possible the Joao Felix signing is certainly something the club will feel is a good move to make.

Manchester United are also interested in Felix, and Arsenal have thrown their name in the hat after the unfortunate injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Something to look out for in the coming weeks in regards to Joao Felix, and it is expected his future will be more clear after the World Cup.

