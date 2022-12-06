Report: PSG Leave Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

PSG have decided to pull out of the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, after Palmeiras rejected a proposal put forward by the French club.

The president of Palmeiras rejected a bid from Paris Saint-German a couple of days ago for Endrick, and the French team have now decided it is within their best interests to pull out of the deal.

It now leaves Real Madrid and Chelsea alone in the race.

PSG have pulled out of the race for Endrick. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano, PSG have officially pulled out of the race for Palmeiras forward Endrick. They will no longer pursue to Brazilian player.

The race is now down to Chelsea and Real Madrid, with Real Madrid having a very clear lead at the moment. The Spanish club are expected to complete the signing.

PSG had a bid worth €60million rejected a couple of days ago for Endrick by the Palmeiras president. The French club also bid for another Palmeiras player, Estevao, for €35million.

In total, PSG bid €93million for the two players, but are now pulling out of the race fir both. They have withdrawn their bids, and will begin to chase other targets from this moment on.

Chelsea are still in the race, but have some serious groundwork to make up on Real Madrid. The Spanish giants believe they can complete the deal by the years end.

Read More Chelsea Stories: