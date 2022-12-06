Skip to main content
Report: PSG Leave Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: PSG Leave Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

PSG have pulled out of the race for Chelsea target Endrick, leaving the Blue's and Real Madrid in the battle for the Brazilian.

PSG have decided to pull out of the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, after Palmeiras rejected a proposal put forward by the French club.

The president of Palmeiras rejected a bid from Paris Saint-German a couple of days ago for Endrick, and the French team have now decided it is within their best interests to pull out of the deal.

It now leaves Real Madrid and Chelsea alone in the race.

Endrick

PSG have pulled out of the race for Endrick.

According to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano, PSG have officially pulled out of the race for Palmeiras forward Endrick. They will no longer pursue to Brazilian player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The race is now down to Chelsea and Real Madrid, with Real Madrid having a very clear lead at the moment. The Spanish club are expected to complete the signing.

PSG had a bid worth €60million rejected a couple of days ago for Endrick by the Palmeiras president. The French club also bid for another Palmeiras player, Estevao, for €35million. 

In total, PSG bid €93million for the two players, but are now pulling out of the race fir both. They have withdrawn their bids, and will begin to chase other targets from this moment on.

Chelsea are still in the race, but have some serious groundwork to make up on Real Madrid. The Spanish giants believe they can complete the deal by the years end.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Trying To Complete The Signing Of Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Nicolo Barella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Nicolo Barella From Inter Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Fernandes
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Portugal vs Switzerland

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have New Competition For Josko Gvardiol Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett