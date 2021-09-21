September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: PSG Made Approach for Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante This Summer

Author:
Publish date:

PSG looked into the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Parisiens enjoyed an incredible transfer window, as they brought in the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum to bolster their squad after losing their Ligue 1 crown to Lille last term.

Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino's side are still on the hunt for their first-ever Champions League title after being bested by Manchester City in the semi-final last season.

Kante Azpi

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG had enquired about the possibility of landing Kante from Chelsea, who refused to entertain any approaches for the France international.

PSG has started initial discussions with Kante's camp regarding a potential move to the Parc des Prices, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel consider the former Leicester man as untouchable.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea are looking to extend the 30-year-old's stay at Stamford Bridge, with just two years left on his current deal.

sipa_33567431

Tuchel lavished praise onto the World Cup winner following his side's recent 3-0 win away at Tottenham in the Premier League.

Kante gave his side a two-goal cushion as he scored his side's second with the help of a deflection against the north London side at the weekend.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign, as they sit joint-top of the league table alongside Liverpool, who failed to claim a win over the European champions despite Chelsea playing the second-half of their league clash with 10 men.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Kante 1
Transfer News

Report: PSG Made Approach for Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante This Summer

pjimage (37)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Saul Niguez Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

sipa_35087218
News

Report: Marquinhos' Stance Revealed After Chelsea's €100M Summer Move

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Silverware Demand to His Side Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

sipa_35135040
News

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea Need to Keep Focused Ahead of Aston Villa and Man City Clashes

sipa_34332481 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Big' Ruben Loftus-Cheek Decision Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

sipa_35136014
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Tuchel to Hand Werner, Saul & Loftus-Cheek Starts

sipa_35000880
News

'I Trust Him 1000%' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Marcos Alonso Admission Regarding Decision to Stop Taking the Knee