Report: PSG Made Approach for Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante This Summer

PSG looked into the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Parisiens enjoyed an incredible transfer window, as they brought in the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum to bolster their squad after losing their Ligue 1 crown to Lille last term.

Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino's side are still on the hunt for their first-ever Champions League title after being bested by Manchester City in the semi-final last season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG had enquired about the possibility of landing Kante from Chelsea, who refused to entertain any approaches for the France international.

PSG has started initial discussions with Kante's camp regarding a potential move to the Parc des Prices, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel consider the former Leicester man as untouchable.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea are looking to extend the 30-year-old's stay at Stamford Bridge, with just two years left on his current deal.

Tuchel lavished praise onto the World Cup winner following his side's recent 3-0 win away at Tottenham in the Premier League.

Kante gave his side a two-goal cushion as he scored his side's second with the help of a deflection against the north London side at the weekend.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign, as they sit joint-top of the league table alongside Liverpool, who failed to claim a win over the European champions despite Chelsea playing the second-half of their league clash with 10 men.

