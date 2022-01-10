Report: PSG Make Contract Offer to Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Talks

Paris Saint-Germain have made their first move to try to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with Chelsea. He is now able to speak to foreign clubs and can agree a pre-contract ahead of a summer switch.

Real Madrid have appeared to pull out of the race, while Bayern Munich continue be linked with the Germany international.

PSG have held talks with Rudiger's representatives in recent weeks and have now, as per Foot Mercato, made a €7 million per-year offer to sign for the Parisians.

Chelsea are hoping to keep hold of the Germany defender but aren't willing to match his £200,000-a-week demands, a £60,000-a-week increase from his current £140,000-a-week wages.

Thomas Tuchel has made his stance over Rudiger's future crystal clear. The Chelsea head coach wants him to remain in the capital but knows it's out of his hands, leaving his 'trust' up to the club to try to strike a deal.

“I don’t know if taking him for a lot of coffee will help, maybe it pushes him out!" said Tuchel on persuading Rudiger to stay beyond the summer.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever.

"He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me.

"Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”

