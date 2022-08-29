Skip to main content

Report: PSG ‘Monitoring’ N’Golo Kante’s Contract Situation at Chelsea

A recent report has claimed that Chelsea could be at risk of losing N'Golo Kante for free next summer as PSG step up their interest in him.

Next summer, one of Chelsea's current legends is set to leave Stamford Bridge. N'Golo Kante.

Ever since joining in 2016 from Leicester, the French international has pretty much won every trophy possible with the Blues.

However, his current contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

N'golo Kante

Due to this, there have been a lot of rumours surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Now, according to The Times, Paris Saint-Germain are 'monitoring' Kante's contract situation at Chelsea.

The report goes on to say that the French club have been 'long-term admirers' of the World Cup Winner and that they even tried to sign him in 2018 before he signed a new deal with the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel on N'Golo Kante's Contract

N'Golo Kante

Speaking to the press last week, via The Times, Thomas Tuchel admitted that Kante's injury record will be considered when offering him a new deal.

“You cannot [disregard Kanté’s injury record. You have to consider everything that is on the table, and on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality.

“But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. Of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

