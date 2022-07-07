Skip to main content

Report: PSG Say They Will Not Hold Chelsea Target Presnel Kimpembe Back If A Suitable Offer Is Received

French Champions PSG has said they will not stand in the way of the World Cup-winning defender Presnel Kimpembe if an offer is made for him this summer. 

According to L'EQUIPE, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is pushing for the Blues to make a bid for the French defender to reunite the pair, after working with each other when Tuchel took charge of the French giants before his time at Chelsea. 

Kimpembe PSG

PSG in recent weeks has stepped up its interest in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. This may have prompted the French side to become more open to offers for Kimpembe if they seem confident in bringing in the Slovakian defender. 

Chelsea has promised Tuchel that they will sign two centre-backs this summer after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers. This has created a long list of defenders rumored to come to Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea has already made serious contact with Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, French defender Joules Kounde, and former Chelsea player Nathan Ake as they look to rebuild their defense for the upcoming season. 

Kimpembe's contract is set to expire with the French club in 2024, so it would reportedly cost the Blues £40 million to bring him to the club.

If Kimpembe looks to join the Blues, he would find himself playing alongside former teammate Thiago Silva and under Tuchels management once again, which could play a massive role in this transfer. 

