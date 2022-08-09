Skip to main content

Report: PSG Show Interest In Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

French giants PSG has recently joined the race for Chelsea's latest top target in Leicester Citys French defender Wesley Fofana.

According to French newspaper LeParisien, PSG could ruin Chelsea's plans of signing Fofana by putting a late bid in. The 21-year-old has already expressed his desire to leave Leicester this year after posting cryptic messages on social media. 

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea has already had two previous bids for the French defender rejected after not meeting Leicester City's price evaluation of the player.

It has been reported that the Blues are now willing to pay however much it takes to bring Fofana to the club which could be up to £80 million. Chelsea has said they will not make him the most expensive defender in the world after all the criticism Harry Maguire has received. 

Jules Kounde

Thomas Tuchel has struggled to get the players he has wanted after losing out to Barcelona for French defender Jules Kounde. However, Tuchel has managed to bring Kalidou Koulibaly into the Chelsea teaming strengthening their defense. 

PSG on the other hand has already agreed on personal terms with Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar and has told Presnel Kimpembe that he could leave the club if a suitable offer is received. 

