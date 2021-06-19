Report: PSG Take 'Step Closer' in Race to Sign Chelsea Target Achraf Hakimi

Who is going to win the race?

PSG have moved closer to beating Chelsea in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest from England and Italy, and the deal is set to go to the wire between the two clubs.

Both sides have had initial €60 million bids rejected by Inter, but PSG have edged closer to finalising a deal.

As per Sport Mediaset in Italy, Hakimi has agreed personal terms with PSG.

Photo by Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea have been in touch with Hakimi's agent over a possible deal, who has also confirmed the right-back is expected to leave this summer.

Inter are in need of funds to relieve their financial issues and a deal is set to be needed to be completed by June 30.

They want €80 million for Hakimi which sees both clubs around €20 million short of Inter's valuation.

Hakimi is reported to prefer a move to Paris rather than England but the race for the Moroccan remains open.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

