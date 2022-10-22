Skip to main content
Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku, but may face competition from PSG.

Christopher Nkunku left PSG in June 2019 to join PSG, and his former club want to bring him back and take him from under the nose of Chelsea who are almost sure they are going to sign him.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Nkunku, but PSG are interested in trying to sign Nkunku and bring him back to reinvigorate his career in France. Chelsea are still front runners, but PSG is a lure for any player.

Nkunku may be a target for PSG due to the fact Kylian Mbappe may be leaving the club.

Christopher Nkunku

PSG want hijack Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea.

According to Fichajes via GOAL, PSG could try and sign Christopher Nkunku from other the nose of Chelsea, even after the club agreed personal terms with the French striker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are negotiating with RB Leipzig at moment, with the view that Chelsea want him in January and not the summer. Chelsea are keen on solidifying their spot in the top four this season, and Nkunku would go a long way towards doing that.

Kylian Mbappe

Christopher Nkunku could replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe in the coming months after the player reportedly asked to leave the club, and PSG are looking to try and find a replacement. 

Chelsea are not likely to back down in their pursuit of Nkunku, and PSG are likely to try and rival the blue's for the signature of Nkunku.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Trevoh Chalobah
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Trevoh Chalobah Has Relaunched His Chelsea Career

By Dylan McBennett
imago1017000956h
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards
Casemiro Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United's Casemiro Levels Late On To Rescue A Point Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United

By Owen Cummings
Reece James and Marcos Alonso vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News & Confirmed Lineups

By Owen Cummings
Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James v Arsenal
Match Coverage

Christian Pulisic Says Reece James Will be 'Flying Again' Soon Enough

By Melissa Edwards
Ann-Katrin Berger
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where To Watch Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards