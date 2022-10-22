Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

Christopher Nkunku left PSG in June 2019 to join PSG, and his former club want to bring him back and take him from under the nose of Chelsea who are almost sure they are going to sign him.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Nkunku, but PSG are interested in trying to sign Nkunku and bring him back to reinvigorate his career in France. Chelsea are still front runners, but PSG is a lure for any player.

Nkunku may be a target for PSG due to the fact Kylian Mbappe may be leaving the club.

PSG want hijack Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Eibner

According to Fichajes via GOAL, PSG could try and sign Christopher Nkunku from other the nose of Chelsea, even after the club agreed personal terms with the French striker.

Chelsea are negotiating with RB Leipzig at moment, with the view that Chelsea want him in January and not the summer. Chelsea are keen on solidifying their spot in the top four this season, and Nkunku would go a long way towards doing that.

Christopher Nkunku could replace Kylian Mbappe. IMAGO / PanoramiC

PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe in the coming months after the player reportedly asked to leave the club, and PSG are looking to try and find a replacement.

Chelsea are not likely to back down in their pursuit of Nkunku, and PSG are likely to try and rival the blue's for the signature of Nkunku.

