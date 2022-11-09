Report: PSG Want To Sign Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante As A Free Agent

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea contract is set to run out next summer in June of 2023, and the player is set to leave the club as a free agent when that happens. There are currently no signs of a new deal being agreed.

Kante wants a longer deal than Chelsea are willing to give him at this current time, and the only way a new deal may be agreed between the player and club would be for Kante to lessen his demands.

The French midfielder has a lot of interest from club around Europe.

PSG are interested in signing N'Golo Kante as a free agent next summer. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Christian Falk, PSG want to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as a free agent if he is to leave Chelsea next June when his contract expires.

Kante is currently not thought to be signing a new deal at Chelsea due to a difference in the negotiations, and clubs are circling around the player to sign him as a free agent.

Chelsea have deemed Kante's injury problems and his age as reason enough not to offer him an extended contract, with the player reportedly wanting a 4-year deal.

PSG have interest in signing Kante, and a return to France may be intriguing to the former Leicester man.

Barcelona also have an interest, and it could be a battle for which clubs offers him the best contract in order to sign him as a free agent.

