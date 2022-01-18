Skip to main content
Report: PSG Yet to Chelsea Bid for Layvin Kurzawa Amid Blues Links as Thomas Tuchel's Stance Revealed

Thomas Tuchel doesn't want Chelsea to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa amid transfer links, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is firmly not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans at the Parc Des Princes having played just once this season. That came on January 8 against LOSC Lille which he played nine minutes in. 

Chelsea are in the hunt for a solution at wing-back following the injuries to Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring). They recalled Kenedy after they failed to bring Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon

imago1004473918h

Tuchel confirmed Kenedy isn't necessarily the solution and that Chelsea will continue to assess the market. They have been linked with Kurzawa in recent days, however as per Goal they are yet to make an approach or bid for the Frenchman. 

Read More

Discussions are claimed to 'exist' but it has been revealed that Tuchel 'is not in favour' of signing Kurzawa, a player he once worked with during his time in France. 

imago1004473883h

Lucas Digne joined Aston Villa as Chelsea wouldn't budge on their stance of wanting a temporary deal this month for a wing-back to see them through until the end of the season. 

Tuchel said earlier this month: "We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed. We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries. Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

