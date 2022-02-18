Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer this summer, but the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino is complicating their interest, according to reports.

The Chelsea defender will, as it stands, leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires in June with Thomas Tuchel's side yet to agree a contract extension.

Rudiger, 28, is holding out for £225,000-a-week after the Blues proposed a deal worth around £200,000-a-week earlier this month which fell short of the Germany international's demands.

He is currently allowed to talk to foreign clubs due to being in the final six months of his deal. PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been linked with interest.

But PSG's interest is now being complicated by the future of boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Sky Sports. The French side are keen but a potential move has been made uncertain by Pochettino's position at the Parc des Princes.

Pochettino has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United this summer, and is amongst the leading contenders to replace interim Ralf Rangnick.

Rudiger wants to stay at Chelsea however revealed earlier this month that it will be down to the club if he stays beyond this summer, adding he wants to win the Premier League title with the Blues.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

