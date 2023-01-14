Report: PSV Believe Noni Madueke Could Join Chelsea

PSV now believe they could be set to lose winger Noni Madueke after Chelsea made an opening bid of £26.5million yesterday. The player is open to the move and PSV are inclined the accept the fee.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea's interest in Madueke lessens now that they have agreed a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, but as thing stand right now Chelsea have made the bid and PSV feel they could lose the player.

With Christian Pulisic out and Hakim Ziyech expected to leave, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Chelsea try for both players.

PSB believe Noni Madueke could join Chelsea. IMAGO / ANP

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy believes his club are fighting a losing battle to keep Noni Madueke at the club.

It will be a tough one for PSV to swallow after losing Cody Gakpo earlier this month to Liverpool, but the Dutch club do need money.

Chelsea have made an opening bid of £26.5million which has yet to be accepted or rejected by PSV. Talks have continued since but there is yet to be an agreement.

Noni Madueke is open to a move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Mykhailo Mudryk will become a Chelsea player after they agreed a deal today and it will be interesting to see if that has any baring on Madueke coming to Chelsea.

The deal is still active and possible at the moment and PSV are ready to lose Madueke.

