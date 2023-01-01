Report: PSV Interested In Signing Chelsea Striker David Datro Fofana On Loan

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Bildbyran

PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing David Datro Fofana on loan.

The belief inside Chelsea from the minute they announced the signing of Molde striker David Datro Fofana would be that he would be going on loan in January to further his craft.

Despite Armando Broja's injury Fofana is still seen as a player for the future and Chelsea want to manage that development as well as they can. A loan is the solution to that they feel.

PSV Eindhoven have admitted their interest in the player as they search for a striker.

David Datro Fofana

PSV are interested in signing Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on loan.

According to Dutch publication Eindhoven's Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing new Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana on loan in January.

PSV chief Marcel Brands has reportedly admitted the clubs interest in signing David Datro Fofana in January on loan. The club see the opportunity as a short-term solution.

Chelsea are said to be happy to allow Fofana to go on loan, so any potential deal is likely to be very swift is PSV do make a formal approach for the player.

The Blue's were adamant when they signed Fofana that it was not a signing for now, and instead a player they believe they can nurture for the future.

Fofana was Chelsea's first signing of the January window, but judging by the way things are looking at the moment he will be one of very many.

