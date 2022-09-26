Skip to main content
Report: Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Deal Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / LaPresse

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at the club amid interest from Chelsea.

Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at AC Milan, amid heavy interest from Chelsea as they search for a new winger in January. Chelsea are hopeful of strengthening their wide positions in the coming months, and Rafael Leao is the man they think is the answer.

The club are happy with the striking options in terms of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja, and are instead looking to sign a wide player in the upcoming window.

Paulo Maldini, the technical director at AC Milan, has stated a new deal is possible for the Portuguese winger.

Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at AC Milan.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Paulo Maldini said the following in regards to the possibility of the highly coveted winger signing a new deal.

“He’s grateful to Milan and understands that the best way for his future is here. Yes, I feel new deal agreement is possible”

“I don’t care about the rumours [on the contract], it’s important what Rafa tells us”.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea have heavy interest in Rafael Leao.

If Rafael Leao signs a new deal, it would put a major sour note on Chelsea's plans. The club are interested in the player, and have already had a bid rejected in the summer worth around £70million.

Maldini stated that he told the club not to bother when they approached with this offer, but did state that no player is priceless anymore, which leaves the door open for the Blue's if they truly want to pursue.

