Report: Rafael Leao Wants To Stay At AC Milan Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea have massive interest in the future of AC Milan, and really want to bring the player to the club in the coming months. Leao is yet to sign a new contract, and Chelsea have been paying attention to the standstill as much as they can.

Todd Boehly wants a superstar signing, and would be willing to pay the fee AC Milan want for Leao. The blue's had a bid of £80million rejected already for the Portuguese winger, and would have to be around £120million to sign him.

There are reports from strong sources that Leao wants to stay at AC Milan.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Rafael Leao wants to stay at AC Milan, and the club are working through the complications to allow him to sign a new deal at the club as soon as they can.

A family lawyer of Leao is already leading the talks, and the main issue regarding the deal is the compensation the club will need to pay to his old club Sporting Lisbon.

The player wants around £5-6million a year, and AC Milan are willing to make an exception.

Chelsea will be upset to lose out on a player of his quality, and are likely to try again before the deal with Milan can be signed.

There has already been intent, and a suitable financial package may be enough to turn Milan heads.

