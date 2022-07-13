Report: Raheem Sterling Shot Down Interest From Spurs And Arsenal Before Choosing Chelsea

Chelsea's first recruit of the summer, Raheem Sterling, comes in to West London already in supporter's good books, after dismissing interest from rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before making the switch.

The Blues announced the signing on Wednesday evening, as the winger met up with the team in Los Angeles to start his pre-season.

Sterling battling with his now club teammate Reece James. IMAGO / PA Images

According to a report from The Athletic, the prospect of signing the England international had initially been explored by both of the North London clubs, before the 27-year-old focused on a move to the West.

After failing to win the Champions League during his seven years at Manchester City, the Premier League champion was said to only be considering a move to an Elite European side, which ultimately 'ruled out both'.

Thomas Tuchel and co will be hoping to repay that trust by taking the Blues on yet another incredible UCL journey next season - and Sterling might be the perfect man to help them get there.

Sterling celebrating for Man City. IMAGO / PA Images

