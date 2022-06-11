Report: Raheem Sterling Wants Chelsea Guarantee If He Is To Leave Manchester City

Raheem Sterling will demand regular first-team football if he does decide to leave Manchester for London, according to The Mirror.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been unhappy with the amount of club football he's been playing recently and would be open to a move this summer.

As the World Cup is now only a matter of months away, the England international is not willing to risk his place in the squad and wants to make sure he's playing regularly.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sterling isn't the only Manchester City player that Chelsea have been linked with over the past few weeks.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to be on the move with the Blues currently monitoring the situation. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest as well.

Telegraph journalist Matt Law has said that Chelsea would be an attractive destination to Sterling and that the former Liverpool winger would turn down a move to Arsenal or Spurs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The league champions are likely to command around £60 million for their number seven which would be £11 million more than they paid for him back in the summer of 2015.

Thomas Tuchel would be delighted to finally get an inside forward, who is capable of getting the goals. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson Odoi scored a combined eleven goals last season, whereas Sterling netted a total of seventeen times.

