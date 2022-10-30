Report: Raheem Sterling Was Close To Joining Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling was a marquee signing for Chelsea during the summer, but reportedly things could have went so much different before he moved to the Blue's from London from Manchester.

Madrid were interested in various players from Manchester City, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus being two of the players the Blancos had interest in.

Things could have went so differently for Sterling, who admittedly is struggling at Chelsea at the minute, and is being asked to play in positions he's not used to.

Real Madrid could have signed Raheem Sterling in the summer. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Sport in Spain, Real Madrid came close to signing Raheem Sterling in the summer, but failed to do so due to registration issues. Real Madrid were unable to register more than three non-EU players, and Raheem Sterling would have fell into that category.

Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao were the non-EU players in that list, and Sterling was unable to sign due to the fact these players were at the club.

Chelsea will be grateful Real Madrid failed in signing Raheem Sterling. IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid's lack of luck fell into Chelsea's hands, who got their hands on one of the top players in the league. Things haven't went to plan so far for Sterling at Chelsea, but players that good are never down for long.

Graham Potter will be hoping to see the best from Sterling soon, and may have to deploy him in different positions to get the best out of him.

Read More Chelsea Stories