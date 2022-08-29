Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

At the start of this summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked up a massive fuss at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international requested to leave Manchester United, not even a year after re-signing for them.

He wanted to leave due to the fact they didn't achieve Champions League qualification, resulting in him having to decrease his wages.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jorge Mendes, his agent, was on the hunt for a new club for his client and he contacted sides like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli and more.

Then out of nowhere, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side started being heavily linked with signing him.

Todd Boehly was said to be very keen on bringing Ronaldo in, mainly because of his worldwide brand.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Even though Tuchel needed a striker after losing Romelu Lukaku, the German apparently wasn't keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge, stopping the rumours in their tracks.

Now, Ducan Castles of The Times has revealed that it was former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick who stopped Ronaldo to Chelsea from happening.

The report states that Rangnick, who is good friends with Tuchel, advised the Chelsea manager not to sign the Portuguese star this summer.

Chelsea’s new owners liked the idea of rebuilding their attack around Ronaldo but due to Tuchel, they didn't pursue a deal.

