Skip to main content

Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.

At the start of this summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked up a massive fuss at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international requested to leave Manchester United, not even a year after re-signing for them.

He wanted to leave due to the fact they didn't achieve Champions League qualification, resulting in him having to decrease his wages.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes, his agent, was on the hunt for a new club for his client and he contacted sides like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli and more.

Then out of nowhere, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side started being heavily linked with signing him.

Todd Boehly was said to be very keen on bringing Ronaldo in, mainly because of his worldwide brand.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even though Tuchel needed a striker after losing Romelu Lukaku, the German apparently wasn't keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge, stopping the rumours in their tracks.

Now, Ducan Castles of The Times has revealed that it was former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick who stopped Ronaldo to Chelsea from happening. 

The report states that Rangnick, who is good friends with Tuchel, advised the Chelsea manager not to sign the Portuguese star this summer.

Chelsea’s new owners liked the idea of rebuilding their attack around Ronaldo but due to Tuchel, they didn't pursue a deal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Wilfried Zaha Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha

By Melissa Edwards
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia

By Connor Dossi-White
Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester
Match Coverage

'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva v Leicester
News

'Leeds Game Is A One-Off' - Danny Murphy Predicts Chelsea's Season

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James v Leicester
News

'A Total Footballer' - Jody Morris On What Reece James Brings To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Set To Have His Chelsea Medicals In The Coming Hours

By Connor Dossi-White
Gallagher v Leicester
Match Coverage

'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City

By Connor Dossi-White