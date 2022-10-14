Report: Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Joe Shields Has Joined Chelsea

Chelsea have finalised the deal to bring Joe Shields into the club as the new director of recruitment, as reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today, and the Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has not confirmed it.

Hasenhuttl was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his teams game against West Ham United on Sunday, and he has confirmed that Shields has joined Chelsea and left the Saints.

The German manager was candid in his words, and described the departure as one that is not a big loss for his club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Joe Shields has joined Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ralph Hasenhuttl was asked the question about Shields possible move to Chelsea, and provided an honest answer about the deal, confirming it had indeed been done.

"He came in August and he left in October. It’s not a big loss for this club because the impact he had in the six weeks was not the biggest. We are not in the situation where we fall into depression.”

While Hasenhuttl is likely protecting his club, Shields made some very good recommendations for the club, which arguably could not have happened without him.

Signings like Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and Samuel Edozie are unlikely to have happened without Shields links to Manchester City, and that is at least something he should be praised for.

The deal is expected to be formally announced soon by Chelsea.

