Skip to main content
Report: Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Joe Shields Has Joined Chelsea

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Joe Shields Has Joined Chelsea

Joe Shields is set to join Chelsea, and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has just confirmed it.

Chelsea have finalised the deal to bring Joe Shields into the club as the new director of recruitment, as reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today, and the Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has not confirmed it.

Hasenhuttl was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his teams game against West Ham United on Sunday, and he has confirmed that Shields has joined Chelsea and left the Saints.

The German manager was candid in his words, and described the departure as one that is not a big loss for his club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Joe Shields has joined Chelsea.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ralph Hasenhuttl was asked the question about Shields possible move to Chelsea, and provided an honest answer about the deal, confirming it had indeed been done.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He came in August and he left in October. It’s not a big loss for this club because the impact he had in the six weeks was not the biggest. We are not in the situation where we fall into depression.”

While Hasenhuttl is likely protecting his club, Shields made some very good recommendations for the club, which arguably could not have happened without him. 

Signings like Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and Samuel Edozie are unlikely to have happened without Shields links to Manchester City, and that is at least something he should be praised for.

The deal is expected to be formally announced soon by Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo with a bicycle kick vs Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Re-Visit Cristiano Ronaldo Interest In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Competition For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Transfer News

BREAKING: Joe Shields To Chelsea Is Now A Done Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Joe Shields Told To 'Stay Away' From Southampton Facilities

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Joe Shields Move To Chelsea 'Completed'

By Stephen Smith
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Never Bid £50million For Southampton's Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
N'golo Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Suffers Injury Setback

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Joe Shields Still Undecided On Joining Chelsea

By Stephen Smith