Report: Raphael Varane Wants Man Utd Move Amid Chelsea Offer

A possible blow for Chelsea in the transfer market.

Chelsea target Raphael Varane would prefer a summer switch to Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Real Madrid and could leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Varane, currently at the European Championships, has offers from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-German, as per ABC in Spain.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto)

But a report in the Independent claims Varane 'want to join' Manchester United this summer. It states he believes it is time for a new experience in his career.

Varane is wanting a new deal worth up to £400,000-a-week and it looks unlikely he will extend his stay at Real Madrid.

President Florentino Perez also isn't aware of any decision on Varane's future and will wait after the European Championships to discuss his future.

What Florentino Perez said

“I read news in papers and I don’t know anything. He is at the European championship and we will deal with renewals later.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto)

“I have not spoken with the player and I don’t know what he wants. If he wants to leave, he will say so. And if he wants to stay, he will say so."

Chelsea could be in the market for a new central defender this summer. They are trying to tie Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to new deals after extending Thiago Silva's contract.

Several names have been linked in recent weeks including Jules Kounde of Sevilla, and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos who will become a free agent at the end of June.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube