Report: Raphael Varane Set for Real Madrid Exit Amid Chelsea Links

Raphael Varane is close to leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has one year remaining on his deal in Spain but has yet to agree a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Real are thought to be ready to sell Varane if they can't extend his current deal. And with a deal yet to be signed, it is getting more and more likely that the Frenchman will depart this summer.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto

As per multiple reports in Spain, Varane is 'very likely' to leave this summer which could see Real lose their defensive duo following Sergio Ramos' exit at the end of June.

There is a disparity between Varane's wage demands and Real's contract offer that they have put on the table for the central defender.

Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG have all been linked with the centre-back who could cost in the region of €60 million.

Varane is currently at the European Championships with France.

Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA

What has Real Madrid president said on Varane's future?

"If players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave."



What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

