Report: Raphinha To Chelsea Deal Still At Risk Of A Barcelona Hijack

The news on Wednesday was that Chelsea's bid for Raphinha had been accepted by Leeds United, but with personal terms still yet to be finalised, Barcelona are hoping to make a last-ditch swoop for the Brazilian. 

According to the Telegraph, the Spanish club could rush through a cash injection to steal the man right from under their noses. 

Raphinha

Raphinha celebrating Leeds surviving relegation. 

The Blues agreed a £55 million fee for the 25-year-old and have a contract worth £115,000 a week "broadly agreed" but the player's agent, Deco, has been seen at Barcelona's offices this week to see if the club could match the offer. 

A move to Xavi's side has always been the forward's ideal next step and has had personal terms with Barca in place for months now. 

However, Thomas Tuchel and co should be confident they have done enough to secure the transfer before their challenger can gather the funds required for a hijack. 

Raphinha Chelsea

Raphinha playing versus Chelsea last season. 

This is Chelsea's first movement in the transfer window and supporters can expect a fight for the Leeds man, after having to wait almost a month for some good news. 

