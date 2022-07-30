Report: RB Leipzig Are 'Pushing' Chelsea For Timo Werner
Chelsea have had their hands full of transfer business this summer, and with Timo Werner looking for a move away, that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.
The striker remained with Cobham's medical team on Friday when the rest of the squad travelled to Italy for their final pre-season match versus Udinese, winning 3-1.
Thomas Tuchel has a number of players he is willing to let leave this transfer window and his fellow German has made his way onto that list, after leaving his manager unimpressed following his last campaign.
A new report via Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, has claimed that the 26-year-old could be set for a return to his old club in RB Leipzig, who are 'pushing' to resign the forward.
Read More
The current talks are suggesting an initial loan move before making the switch permanent, but the Bundesliga side face competition from Juventus, who have also shown interest in signing him but would want to negotiate a lower fee.
With it looking increasingly likely that Werner won't be playing in the Premier League next season, Chelsea will be heavily relying on new signing Raheem Sterling on taking his new journey by storm.
Read More Chelsea News
- 'It's Important I Work Harder Than Everyone Else' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea's Pre-season
- Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Could Still Leave Chelsea For Barcelona
- ‘He Won’t Be Happy’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga Joining Napoli
- 'It's What Chelsea's All About' - Jorginho On New Summer Signings
- Report: Frank Lampard Wants To Bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour To Everton
- ‘Nothing Surprises Me’ - Pundit on Arsenal’s Chances of Signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante
- Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star
- ‘Not Appealing to Him’ - Pundit on Why Everton Can Sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
- Report: Chelsea & Barcelona Have Held 'Secret Conversations' About Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong