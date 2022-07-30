Report: RB Leipzig Are 'Pushing' Chelsea For Timo Werner

Chelsea have had their hands full of transfer business this summer, and with Timo Werner looking for a move away, that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

The striker remained with Cobham's medical team on Friday when the rest of the squad travelled to Italy for their final pre-season match versus Udinese, winning 3-1.

Timo Werner in action during pre-season. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Thomas Tuchel has a number of players he is willing to let leave this transfer window and his fellow German has made his way onto that list, after leaving his manager unimpressed following his last campaign.

A new report via Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, has claimed that the 26-year-old could be set for a return to his old club in RB Leipzig, who are 'pushing' to resign the forward.

The current talks are suggesting an initial loan move before making the switch permanent, but the Bundesliga side face competition from Juventus, who have also shown interest in signing him but would want to negotiate a lower fee.

Werner representing Germany. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

With it looking increasingly likely that Werner won't be playing in the Premier League next season, Chelsea will be heavily relying on new signing Raheem Sterling on taking his new journey by storm.

