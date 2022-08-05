Skip to main content

Report: RB Leipzig Grow in Confidence Over A Deal For Blues Star Timo Werner

German forward Timo Werner has been given the all-clear by Thomas Tuchel to depart the Chelsea squad this summer as it looks more likely that the 26-year-old will not be a part of the German boss's plans. 

Werner joined Chelsea back in 2020 for a fee of £47 million after lighting up the Bundesliga giving Polish goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski competition for league top scorer. 

Timo Werner

Since joining Chelsea, the 26-year-old has not been able to live up to his goal-scoring prowess from his Bundesliga days. In the two seasons Werner has been at Chelsea, he has only been able to score 23 goals across all competitions. 

According to Mike McGrath from the Telegraph, There is growing confidence over a deal including Werner heading back to his former side RB Leipzig. 

Werner's priority as of now is to focus on getting game time in the right team for him, he is not worried about the financial side of things.  

Real Madrid and Newcastle United have also taken interest in the 26-year-old's current situation. 

Alonso

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is also edging closer to an exit from the club as he sets his sights on Spanish Giants Barcelona. Reports say a deal for the Spaniard is on the verge of being complete. 

