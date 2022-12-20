Skip to main content
Report: RB Leipzig Have Good Chances To Keep Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig reportedly have good chances to keep Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol has been a main target for Chelsea for some time, but the German club reportedly have good chances to keep the Croatian defender despite recent reports.

Leipzig of course want to keep Gvardiol until after 2023 but the general belief before now was that he would be allowed to leave the club next year. 

The German club now have good chances to keep the player beyond next summer.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, RB Leipzig have good chances to keep Josko Gvardiol beyond next summer amid heavy interest from Chelsea.

There are a number of clubs in the race for Gvardiol. Chelsea have massive interest, as do Real Madrid who really like the Croatian defender.

Leipzig are now reported to have belief they can keep the player until at least next summer. The price for Gvardiol is expected to go up after his impressive World Cup campaign.

Gvardiol will have a release clause of €110million in 2024. The expectation is that he will become the most expensive defender in Bundesliga history. Lucas Hernandez of Bayern Munich currently holds that record.

Chelsea are still working on signing Gvardiol, but things may be more difficult after the World Cup. The club do have alternatives, and one comes in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

