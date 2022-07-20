Skip to main content

Report: RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol Seen As Alternative To Kimpembe Or Kounde

Chelsea are looking to bring in multiple center-backs in this summer, with plans reportedly beginning to form for alternative targets should they miss out on their preferred options. 

After seeing many of his senior defenders push for an exit this summer, manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in quality reinforcements this summer. The club is drawing up alternative plans to their top targets, which reportedly include Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol

According to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, the Blues have identified RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as an option should they be unable to acquire either Sevilla's Jules Kounde or PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

Kinsella reported that Tuchel has urged new owner Todd Boehly to bring in two additional experienced center backs this summer, following the recent addition of Kalidou Koulibaly. 

Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea are growing confident in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with Ben Jacobs reporting on Wednesday that they expect to agree a fee that day with Sevilla for the 23-year-old. The player himself is keen on joining Thomas Tuchel's side, helping accelerate negotiations.

Kimpembe PSG

Kimpembe, however, is proving to be much more difficult to convince. Chelsea are very interested in the Frenchman, but he is unconvinced if a move to West London this summer is in his best interests. 

Both Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have held with talks with the 26-year-old regarding this transfer, but he is still unsure. He has a close relationship with Tuchel, which may prove instrumental in the club's attempts to change his mind.

Should Kimpembe opt to stay in the French capital, Josko Gvardiol will likely be pursued. Leipzig do not wish to lose him but could be open to a sale following an exceptional offer being placed. 

Jules Kounde
