August 29, 2021
Report: Reading Holding Talks Over Danny Drinkwater Move

Reading are eyeing a late move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to reports.

The Royals recently completed the signing of Baba Rehman on loan from the European champions for the 2021/22 campaign, with the left-back not in Thomas Tuchel's plans this season.

It was reported recently that Drinkwater is one of four Chelsea players who had been given the green light to seal an exit from Stamford Bridge ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.

According to the Reading Chronicle, Reading are considering a move for the former England international, who won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016 before joining Chelsea the following year.

A large chunk of Drinkwater's wages would still need to be paid by his current side even if he does make the switch to join Reading for this season.

Since joining Chelsea, Drinkwater has underwent loan stints at Burnley, Aston Villa and most recently Kasımpaşa after being deemed surplus to requirements in west London.

Chelsea have not added a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, despite being linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Rennes's Eduardo Camavinga.

The Blues needed to offload a few players to trim their wage budget and make space in the squad before announcing fresh arrivals following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Following the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Chelsea have generated significant revenue to fuel their chase of Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, who is a priority target for the west Londoners with two days left before the transfer window shuts

Transfer News

